Class A Football Schedule released

CLASS A FOOTBALL SCHEDULE WEEK 1 Burnt Hills at Queensbury Averill Park at Lansingburgh South Glens Falls at Gloversville Mohonasen at Green Tech Scotia at Amsterdam WEEK 2 Queensbury at Green Tech Amsterdam at Mohonasen Ravena at South Glens Falls Gloversville at Averill Park Scotia at Burnt Hills WEEK 3 Burnt Hills at Mohonasen Queensbury at Amsterdam South Glens Falls at Averill Park Green Tech at Scotia Broadalbin-Perth at Gloversville WEEK 4 Averill Park at Burnt Hills South Glens Falls at Green Tech Mohonasen at Hudson Falls Gloversville at Amsterdam Scotia at Queensbury WEEK 5 Burnt Hills at South Glens Falls Amsterdam at Averill Park Mohonasen at Scotia Queensbury at Glens Falls Green Tech at Gloversville WEEK 6 Averill Park at Queensbury Amsterdam at Burnt Hills South Glens Falls at Scotia Green Tech at Johnstown Gloversville at Mohonasen WEEK 7 Burnt Hills at Green Tech Averill ... (more)

