Brewfest is Back this Weekend at the Queensbury
This beer, wine, and cider tasting event draws the best local, regional, and national breweries, wineries, and cideries for one epic day of tastings, excellent food samples, and live music. The Brewfest will be on Saturday, April 1 from 4-8 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel .
Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.
