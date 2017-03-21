American Artists in Europe Showcased ...

American Artists in Europe Showcased at The Hyde

Have you ever traveled abroad and been inspired to create, write, or change the way you think about things? Many artists during the 1800s had a similar experience, and The Hyde Collection has compiled some of the resulting pieces for its new exhibition. Childe Hassam, American, 1859 - 1935, Geraniums, 1888-89, oil on canvas, 18 1/4 x 12 15/16 in., The Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York, Bequest of Charlotte Pruyn Hyde.

