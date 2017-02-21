Tipping Is No Longer Banned At Davids...

Tipping Is No Longer Banned At Davidson Brothers' Restaurant

At the start of 2016, Davidson Brothers implemented a no-tipping policy at their restaurant to help manage the minimum wage increase in New York State. Although the policy has remained in place for a little over a year, the brewpub has decided to end it in response to customer discomfort.

