South Street and Downtown Revitalization Plan to Be Presented Feb 23

The plan for Glens Falls Downton Revitalization Initiative state grant will be presented at a town hall-style public forum on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:30 pm at Heritage Hall at the Glens Falls Civic Center. The committee will then submit the plans to the state on February 28. The $10 million DRI grant is intended to further develop the Arts, Wellness, and Entertainment district in the walkable areas of downtown, especially along South and Elm Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.