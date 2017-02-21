South Street and Downtown Revitalization Plan to Be Presented Feb 23
The plan for Glens Falls Downton Revitalization Initiative state grant will be presented at a town hall-style public forum on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:30 pm at Heritage Hall at the Glens Falls Civic Center. The committee will then submit the plans to the state on February 28. The $10 million DRI grant is intended to further develop the Arts, Wellness, and Entertainment district in the walkable areas of downtown, especially along South and Elm Streets.
