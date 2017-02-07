Saratoga County teens accused of road rage assault
Two 17-year-olds are accused of attacking a 65-year-old man in a road rage incident that started in the village of South Glens Falls, Saratoga County sheriff's investigators said. Michael R. Kennedy Jr. of Sisson Road, South Glens Falls and Christopher M. Bristol of Gansevoort were each charged Monday with second-degree assault after the Jan. 23 incident, investigators Jeffrey Bouyea and Christopher Lorey said.
