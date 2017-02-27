Genpak moving headquarters from New York to Charlotte
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak LLC plans to move its headquarters from Glens Falls, N.Y., to Charlotte, N.C., by this summer. "We've been in Glens Falls about 35 years, and we had great run," said Kevin Kelly, president of Genpak.
