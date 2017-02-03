Engagement: Maggie Evatt and Timothy ...

Engagement: Maggie Evatt and Timothy Crowley

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Denton Publications

Russ and Peggy Evatt of Sabael are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Maggie Evatt, to Timothy Crowley, son of Peter and Diane Crowley of Delmar. Maggie is a graduate of State University of New York at Brockport and is employed by Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Queensbury as a Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Jan 31 Memories 1,648
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Dec '16 Ryan 4
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
News Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac... Nov '16 bob 1
News Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin Nov '16 fart news 6
Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13) Sep '16 Lago Clara 2
queensbury high football player (Aug '11) Sep '16 Unimpressed grand... 2
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC