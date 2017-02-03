Engagement: Maggie Evatt and Timothy Crowley
Russ and Peggy Evatt of Sabael are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Maggie Evatt, to Timothy Crowley, son of Peter and Diane Crowley of Delmar. Maggie is a graduate of State University of New York at Brockport and is employed by Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Queensbury as a Marketing and Communications Coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Jan 31
|Memories
|1,648
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
|Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Lago Clara
|2
|queensbury high football player (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|Unimpressed grand...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC