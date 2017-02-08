Downtown Revitalization Initiatives May Expand to Warren St
Warren Street, home to both the Hyde Museum and World Awareness Children's Museum, is a prime opportunity for further development and revitalization in downtown Glens Falls. The community has long wanted to encourage more foot traffic between the museums on Warren and the restaurants and entertainment along Glen Street.
