Despite Stefanik absence, 21st CD town hall draws crowd in Glens Falls

Maya Vangelder of Porter Corners said she wants U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Willsboro, to urge President Donald Trump to release his income tax returns. Vangelder, who attended the 21st Congressional District town hall forum at Crandall Public Library on Wednesday, said she is also worried that Congress will repeal President Barack Obama's health care law without a replacement plan in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.