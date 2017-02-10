Central NY man convicted of killing m...

Central NY man convicted of killing man during 2015 robbery

A central New York man has been found guilty of killing a man during a robbery at the victim's upstate home last summer. A Warren County jury deliberated less than three hours Thursday before convicting 46-year-old Robert Henry, of Ilion, of murder, robbery and other charges in the slaying of 58-year-old Kevin Jenks.

