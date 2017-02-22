Bank: Skimming device placed on ATM in Glens Falls
Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company said it began investigating an increase in reports of debit card fraud on Tuesday. According to the bank, a skimming device was used on the main office ATM in downtown Glens Falls.
