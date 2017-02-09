ArtBeat: What To See

ArtBeat: What To See

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Nippertown!

Marking the Moment: The Art of Allen Blagden @ The Hyde Collection , Glens Falls. Allen Blagden is renowned for his paintings of birds, animals, and people, as well as the landscapes of New England and the Adirondacks; his contemporary realist painting style has often been compared to that of Winslow Homer and Andrew Wyeth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... 18 hr rich 1
Fitness/nutrition Feb 8 Southglenben 1
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Feb 7 FGM 1,649
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Dec '16 Ryan 4
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
News Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac... Nov '16 bob 1
News Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin Nov '16 fart news 6
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC