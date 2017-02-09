ArtBeat: What To See
Marking the Moment: The Art of Allen Blagden @ The Hyde Collection , Glens Falls. Allen Blagden is renowned for his paintings of birds, animals, and people, as well as the landscapes of New England and the Adirondacks; his contemporary realist painting style has often been compared to that of Winslow Homer and Andrew Wyeth.
