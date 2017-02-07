A roundup of books by authors with Capital Region connections
"The History of Schenectady: A Coloring Book" by Mary Frances Millet Coloring books are all the rage today, and Schenectady artist Mary Francis Millet went looking for a coloring book on her town. When she couldn't find one, she decided to make one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fitness/nutrition
|6 hr
|Southglenben
|1
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|FGM
|1,649
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
|Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Lago Clara
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC