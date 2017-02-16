10 snowmobilers die in thinly frozen lakes

Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://on.rocne.ws/2llkDJH Crews search in the frigid waters of Conesus Lake on Feb. 13, 2017 for two people believed to have fallen through the ice. Seven snowmobilers have died and another three are missing after crashes through lakes that may have looked deceptively solid because they were blanketed with snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.