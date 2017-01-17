Upcoming | Eye on the Arts
Petey Hop will perform at Lake Placid 's Delta Blue on Jan. 27. Hop is known for his eclectic, genre-bending sound, an effect of drawing from influences that range from old school rock and blues to early Country music. His performance is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/deltabluelp .
