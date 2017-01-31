Upcoming | Eye on the Arts
The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls will host a performance of Disney classic "The Lion King" by SMSA students on Jan. 28. Called "The Lion King Jr.," the show is an 80 minute condensed version of the original Broadway show. Tickets are $10.
