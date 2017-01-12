The Transformation Of Exit 18 Into A ...

The Transformation Of Exit 18 Into A Tourist Hotspot Has Begun

Thursday Jan 12

Ready or not, Exit 18 in Queensbury is on its way to becoming a tourist hotspot in the Glens Falls Region. In addition to the ongoing hotel projects in the area, a few major indoor recreational centers are scheduled to open throughout the year.

Glens Falls, NY

