The Transformation Of Exit 18 Into A Tourist Hotspot Has Begun
Ready or not, Exit 18 in Queensbury is on its way to becoming a tourist hotspot in the Glens Falls Region. In addition to the ongoing hotel projects in the area, a few major indoor recreational centers are scheduled to open throughout the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Augie
|1,641
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
|Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Lago Clara
|2
|queensbury high football player (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|Unimpressed grand...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC