Szydlowski picked as starter for ECHL in All-Star Classic
Komets forward Shawn Szydlowski will start for the ECHL team in the upcoming CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Glens Falls, New York on January 18. Szydlowski is currently tied for second in the League with 45 points, and the leads the Komets in goals and assists .
