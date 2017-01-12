Szydlowski picked as starter for ECHL...

Szydlowski picked as starter for ECHL in All-Star Classic

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Indiana's NewsCenter

Komets forward Shawn Szydlowski will start for the ECHL team in the upcoming CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Glens Falls, New York on January 18. Szydlowski is currently tied for second in the League with 45 points, and the leads the Komets in goals and assists .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Jan 6 Sexboy 1,640
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Ryan 4
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 16
News Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac... Nov '16 bob 1
News Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin Nov '16 fart news 6
Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13) Sep '16 Lago Clara 2
queensbury high football player (Aug '11) Sep '16 Unimpressed grand... 2
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC