Stanley Cup to Be at All-Star Classic in Glens Falls

The Stanley Cup will be part of the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic festivities on January 16 and 17. Fans will have multiple opportunities to see and take pictures with the cup during festivities leading up to the All-Star Classic and skills competition. Following the 3 p.m. game on Monday, January 16 where the Adirondack Thunder take on Manchester, fans with tickets to the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic can view and get their picture taken with the Stanley Cup in the Glens Falls Civic Center lobby from 7-10 p.m .

