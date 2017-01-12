Sheriff: Glens Falls charged with cocaine possession
A Glens Falls man faces drug possession charges after deputies said they stopped his vehicle and discovered cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Theodore M. Mosher, 33, of Glens Falls was stopped for speeding on Friday at 10:20 p.m., Warren County deputies said.
