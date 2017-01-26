Seneca Ray Stoddard, a man of genius ...

Seneca Ray Stoddard, a man of genius | Turning back the pages

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denton Publications

Photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard was a widely known and respected man in this area, a traveler and writer. He lived and flourished more than a hundred years ago and his name and reputation survive, even today, as he was a legendary photographer whose great love for the Adirondacks showed in his fine work around the turn of the century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Wed Dyl 1,646
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Ryan 4
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
News Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac... Nov '16 bob 1
News Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin Nov '16 fart news 6
Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13) Sep '16 Lago Clara 2
queensbury high football player (Aug '11) Sep '16 Unimpressed grand... 2
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC