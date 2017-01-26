Seneca Ray Stoddard, a man of genius | Turning back the pages
Photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard was a widely known and respected man in this area, a traveler and writer. He lived and flourished more than a hundred years ago and his name and reputation survive, even today, as he was a legendary photographer whose great love for the Adirondacks showed in his fine work around the turn of the century.
