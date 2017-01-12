Sawyer Fredericks of 'The Voice' to Perform National Anthem at CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

Seventeen-year-old "The Voice" star Sawyer Fredericks will perform the American National Anthem at the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday, January 18. Fredericks will be joined by a brass quartet from the Glens Falls Symphony performing the Canadian National Anthem. Sawyer Fredericks is a Fultonville, NY native and grew up only an hour away from Glens Falls.

