PCB study along NY's Hudson River continuing despite order

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Progress

An official with the federal Environmental Protection Agency says a PCB investigation along the Hudson River shoreline in New York is continuing despite a freeze on EPA contracts. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that the PCB study is continuing because General Electric is paying for it.

