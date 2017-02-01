PCB study along NY's Hudson River continuing despite order
An official with the federal Environmental Protection Agency says a PCB investigation along the Hudson River shoreline in New York is continuing despite a freeze on EPA contracts. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that the PCB study is continuing because General Electric is paying for it.
