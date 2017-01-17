Officials: Man charged in fatal boat ...

Officials: Man charged in fatal boat crash was high on drugs

2 hrs ago

Authorities say a New York man had traces of marijuana, cocaine and Ecstasy in his system hours after his boat was involved in a fatal crash on an Adirondack lake. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports court filings by the Warren County District Attorney's Office say witnesses told police they saw Alexander West snort cocaine and smoke pot during the annual Log Bay Day party on Lake George July 25. Authorities say he was impaired when his motor boat broadsided another boat that night, killing a 9-year-old California girl vacationing with her family.

