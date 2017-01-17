Northeastern Fine Jewelry Opening in Glens Falls
One of the Capital Region's best fine jewelers will be opening a new location in Glens Falls in early 2017. Northeastern Fine Jewelry announced in a press release that their new Glens Falls location will be at 167 Glen Street in the former Scoville Jewelers building.
