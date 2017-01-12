Local Soup Kitchen and Shelter to Expand in New Building

The Open Door Mission announced in early January that they will be opening a new door for those in need in the Glens Falls region in the former Warren Furniture building at the corner of Platt and Warren. At a special meeting to publicly announce the Pathway Home Capital Campaign and showcase the building, Executive Director Kim Cook reviewed the multi-phase project which will use local, regional, federal, and community funding to provide a significant increase in services to the Glens Falls community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.