Local Soup Kitchen and Shelter to Expand in New Building
The Open Door Mission announced in early January that they will be opening a new door for those in need in the Glens Falls region in the former Warren Furniture building at the corner of Platt and Warren. At a special meeting to publicly announce the Pathway Home Capital Campaign and showcase the building, Executive Director Kim Cook reviewed the multi-phase project which will use local, regional, federal, and community funding to provide a significant increase in services to the Glens Falls community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Jan 6
|Sexboy
|1,640
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
|Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Lago Clara
|2
|queensbury high football player (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|Unimpressed grand...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC