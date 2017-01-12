Local Soup Kitchen and Shelter to Exp...

Local Soup Kitchen and Shelter to Expand in New Building

Tuesday Jan 10

The Open Door Mission announced in early January that they will be opening a new door for those in need in the Glens Falls region in the former Warren Furniture building at the corner of Platt and Warren. At a special meeting to publicly announce the Pathway Home Capital Campaign and showcase the building, Executive Director Kim Cook reviewed the multi-phase project which will use local, regional, federal, and community funding to provide a significant increase in services to the Glens Falls community.

