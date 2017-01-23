Glens Falls rescue dog on Animal Planet show
Maddux, a 7-month-old mixed breed puppy, stands on a couch at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015 in Lake George, N.Y. The rescue dog will be staring in Animal Planet's 11th annual Puppy Bowl and is also featured on Animal Planet's Fantasy Draft Team. less Maddux, a 7-month-old mixed breed puppy, stands on a couch at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015 in Lake George, N.Y. The rescue dog will be staring in Animal Planet's 11th annual Puppy Bowl and is also ... more Michelle Maskaly plays with Maddux, her 7-month-old mixed breed puppy, at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015 in Lake George, N.Y. The rescue dog will be staring in Animal Planet's 11th annual Puppy Bowl and is also featured on Animal Planet's Fantasy Draft Team.
