Ellsworth Kelly works going on display at Hyde Collection
The works of American abstract artist Ellsworth Kelly will be featured in exhibits opening later this year at an art museum in upstate New York. The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls announced Monday that Kelly's artwork will be part of three separate exhibits opening in June, including the opening of the Feibes and Schmitt Gallery, named for the couple who donated more than $10 million to the museum.
