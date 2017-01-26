D2D Trading, LLC

D2D Trading, LLC, a limited liability company with its office located in Warren County at 206 Glen Street Ste 57, Glens Falls, NY 12801, was filed with the Department of State on January 3, 2017. The Secretary of State is designated as agent of this limited liability company upon whom process against it may be served.

