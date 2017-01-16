Craig A. Chepeleff
NORFOLK – Mr. Craig A. Chepeleff, 48, of 3484 County Route 47, unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning, January 14, 2017 at his home. Craig was born October 7, 1968 in Rochester, the son of the late John A. Chepeleff and Shirley A. Avery Chepeleff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Jan 15
|Augie
|1,641
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
|Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Lago Clara
|2
|queensbury high football player (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|Unimpressed grand...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC