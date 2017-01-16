NORFOLK – Mr. Craig A. Chepeleff, 48, of 3484 County Route 47, unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning, January 14, 2017 at his home. Craig was born October 7, 1968 in Rochester, the son of the late John A. Chepeleff and Shirley A. Avery Chepeleff.

