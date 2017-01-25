9 Ways To Stay Entertained This Weekend In The Glens Falls Region: January 27-29
The Adirondack Thunder will take on the Reading Royals on Friday evening and the Elmira Jackals on Saturday evening! Both games are happening at the Glens Falls Civic Center. Psychic Medium Katie Manning Hilton returns to Heritage Hall at the Glens Falls Civic Center for an exiting afternoon of readings and connections! A portion of ticket sales will go to the Moreau Emergency Squad.
