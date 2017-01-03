Study Determines Glens Falls Is The Best New York State City For A Successful 2017
From the region's beautiful parks to the downtown business district, there are an endless number of reasons to love the City of Glens Falls. If you're interested in moving next year, you'll definitely want to consider Glens Falls - it was recently named New York State's best city for a successful 2017 ! GOBankingRates.com recently conducted a nationwide study to determine the best cities in the U.S. for a successful new year.
