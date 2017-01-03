New Year's Events in the Glens Falls ...

New Year's Events in the Glens Falls Region: Dec 30 - Jan 1

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: GlensFallsRegion.com

Not sure how you're going to celebrate the New Year in Glens Falls? We've rounded up our top choices for New Year's events for you to check out! The Charles R. Wood Theater is presenting a New Year's Extravaganza! The well-renowned Zucchini Brothers will be performing along with Steve Charney - Charney is a magician, ventriloquist, author, musician, songwriter, and radio personality. This is a New Year's celebration for the whole family! Want to hang out at one of your favorite local breweries? Head over to the Davidson Brothers to enjoy Phil Camp live for the "Ring Out the Old" show.

Glens Falls, NY

