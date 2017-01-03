New Year's Events in the Glens Falls Region: Dec 30 - Jan 1
Not sure how you're going to celebrate the New Year in Glens Falls? We've rounded up our top choices for New Year's events for you to check out! The Charles R. Wood Theater is presenting a New Year's Extravaganza! The well-renowned Zucchini Brothers will be performing along with Steve Charney - Charney is a magician, ventriloquist, author, musician, songwriter, and radio personality. This is a New Year's celebration for the whole family! Want to hang out at one of your favorite local breweries? Head over to the Davidson Brothers to enjoy Phil Camp live for the "Ring Out the Old" show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Jan 6
|Sexboy
|1,640
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
|Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Lago Clara
|2
|queensbury high football player (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|Unimpressed grand...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC