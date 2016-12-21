Join West Mountain Ski Area For An Opening Day Celebration on December 16th
The start of the winter season is just one week away, but in the Glens Falls Region, snow has already arrived, and lots of it! If you're ready to enjoy the great outdoors, then head over to West Mountain Ski Area for its Grand Opening celebration this Friday , December 16th, for deals, a fireworks display, and more! West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury is ready to kick off its 2016-17 season, and everyone is invited to its Opening Day Bash! To make the celebration on the 16th extra special, West Mountain will offer 4-hour lift tickets for only $16 each. Throughout the day, both ski and snowboard lessons will be held at West Mountain.
