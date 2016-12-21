Get In The Holiday Spirit With These ...

Get In The Holiday Spirit With These Festive Weekend Events: December 9-11

Wednesday Dec 7

The holiday season is in full swing throughout the Glens Falls Region! Make your weekend merry and bright by attending some of the festivities below. Help Adirondack Ballet Theater celebrate 25 years of The Nutcracker! As of this writing, an extremely limited quantity of tickets are still available for the Saturday and Sunday performances, but the entire community is invited to a free reception event on Friday night.

Glens Falls, NY

