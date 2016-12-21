Breathtaking Boreas
Rick Lemery, a member of the legendary hunting crew known as the "Horn Hunters" admires the view of Gothics and Pyramid Mountains from the dam at the outlet of Boreas Ponds. Its forest land is graced by three small ponds, called inconsequentially First, Second and Third, plus White Lily Pond pooled a few miles south of the Great Range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1,639
|Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Lago Clara
|2
|queensbury high football player (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|Unimpressed grand...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC