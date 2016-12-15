ArtBeat: What To See

The Hyde continues its celebration of the eightieth annual exhibition by Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region with the release of the 186-page full-color book, including a launch celebration on Friday, December 16 at 5:30pm, where visitors where visitors can purchase the books and meet the artists. The catalogue features essays by curator Michael Oatman and Hyde Director Erin Coe , a complete exhibition checklist, images of MHR artwork and an ephemeral timeline documenting the show's eight-decade history.

