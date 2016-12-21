Alleged flasher offers waitress cash ...

Alleged flasher offers waitress cash for sex, punches glass...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Albany Times Union

A man who allegedly exposed himself, tried to pay a waitress for sex and then got into a fight with staff at a Queensbury Chinese Restaurant was arrested Tuesday. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff's Office were called to the restaurant, which was not named, around 2 p.m., where they found Raymond H. Kraft III, of Glens Falls, with a cut to his hand that he apparently sustained after punching and breaking the restaurant's glass door during an altercation with staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 16
News Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac... Nov '16 bob 1
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Nov '16 Mike 3
News Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin Nov '16 fart news 6
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Oct '16 Gods r Delusions ... 1,639
Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13) Sep '16 Lago Clara 2
queensbury high football player (Aug '11) Sep '16 Unimpressed grand... 2
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,315

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC