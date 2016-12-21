Alleged flasher offers waitress cash for sex, punches glass...

A man who allegedly exposed himself, tried to pay a waitress for sex and then got into a fight with staff at a Queensbury Chinese Restaurant was arrested Tuesday. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff's Office were called to the restaurant, which was not named, around 2 p.m., where they found Raymond H. Kraft III, of Glens Falls, with a cut to his hand that he apparently sustained after punching and breaking the restaurant's glass door during an altercation with staff.

