Alleged flasher offers waitress cash for sex, punches glass...
A man who allegedly exposed himself, tried to pay a waitress for sex and then got into a fight with staff at a Queensbury Chinese Restaurant was arrested Tuesday. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff's Office were called to the restaurant, which was not named, around 2 p.m., where they found Raymond H. Kraft III, of Glens Falls, with a cut to his hand that he apparently sustained after punching and breaking the restaurant's glass door during an altercation with staff.
Glens Falls Discussions
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1,639
|Local Man Creates App To Lock Kids Cellphones U... (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Lago Clara
|2
|queensbury high football player (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|Unimpressed grand...
|2
