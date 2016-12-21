Albany's First Prize plant eyed for housing, restaurants

Deteriorating exterior of the Tobin packing plant known as the First Prize Center on Exchange St. on Tuesday, June 18, 2013 in Albany, N.Y. Deteriorating exterior of the Tobin packing plant known as the First Prize Center on Exchange St. on Tuesday, June 18, 2013 in Albany, N.Y. Deteriorating exterior of the Tobin packing plant known as the First Prize Center on Exchange St. on Tuesday, June 18, 2013 in Albany, N.Y. Deteriorating exterior of the Tobin packing plant known as the First Prize Center on Exchange St. on Tuesday, June 18, 2013 in Albany, N.Y. ALBANY - A local developer plans to turn the former Tobin First Prize plant into a mixed-use housing, commercial and entertainment center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.