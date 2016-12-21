Downtown Glens Falls' Own Scoville Jewelers To Close This December
For over 60 years, the Downtown Glens Falls area has been the home of Scoville Jewelers, which attracts customers from all over. Despite it representing a perfect example of a small business success story in Glens Falls, Scoville Jewelers has announced it will close its doors this year .
