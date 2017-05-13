There's more than one way to cook a reindeer
Jessica Macaraeg is the daughter of an Inupiat reindeer herder and a formally trained chef who collaborates with her mother, Ann Davis, to apply complex culinary techniques to a meat that's traditionally prepared in simple ways in the Arctic. For their garlic herb crusted reindeer, they marinated the back strap - the muscles paralleling the animal's spine - overnight in garlic, thyme, sage, olive oil, salt and pepper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Glennallen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|Petit leads Copper Basin (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Aliy Zirkle leads Copper Basin 300 mushers (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Oh so quietly, Allen Moore is creating a mushin... (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Matt Hall wins speedy Copper Basin 300 (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Mystery Author Reveals Massive Government Consp... (May '16)
|May '16
|Americas
|1
|Weather changes course start for Copper Basin 300 (May '16)
|May '16
|Americas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glennallen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC