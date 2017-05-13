There's more than one way to cook a r...

There's more than one way to cook a reindeer

Saturday May 13 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Jessica Macaraeg is the daughter of an Inupiat reindeer herder and a formally trained chef who collaborates with her mother, Ann Davis, to apply complex culinary techniques to a meat that's traditionally prepared in simple ways in the Arctic. For their garlic herb crusted reindeer, they marinated the back strap - the muscles paralleling the animal's spine - overnight in garlic, thyme, sage, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Glennallen, AK

