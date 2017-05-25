Chitina fishing may not be open conti...

Chitina fishing may not be open continuously

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

For the first time in years, dip-netters on the Copper River can expect some closed days during the red salmon season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glennallen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
News Petit leads Copper Basin (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Aliy Zirkle leads Copper Basin 300 mushers (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Oh so quietly, Allen Moore is creating a mushin... (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Matt Hall wins speedy Copper Basin 300 (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Mystery Author Reveals Massive Government Consp... (May '16) May '16 Americas 1
News Weather changes course start for Copper Basin 300 (May '16) May '16 Americas 1
See all Glennallen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glennallen Forum Now

Glennallen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glennallen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Glennallen, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC