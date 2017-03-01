Caribou bag limit for burgeoning Nelchina herd doubled

A bull caribou with freshly shed velvet hanging from its antlers earlier in the season last year. The ballooning size of the Nelchina caribou herd, one of the most accessible to Southcentral and Interior hunters, has prompted the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to double the legal harvest for some hunts in Game Management Unit 13. Just-issued emergency regulations allow some 12,000 of what are termed Tier 1 hunters plus 1,000 community subsistence permit holders to take a second caribou in the remaining month of the season.

