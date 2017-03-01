Caribou bag limit for burgeoning Nelchina herd doubled
A bull caribou with freshly shed velvet hanging from its antlers earlier in the season last year. The ballooning size of the Nelchina caribou herd, one of the most accessible to Southcentral and Interior hunters, has prompted the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to double the legal harvest for some hunts in Game Management Unit 13. Just-issued emergency regulations allow some 12,000 of what are termed Tier 1 hunters plus 1,000 community subsistence permit holders to take a second caribou in the remaining month of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Glennallen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|Petit leads Copper Basin (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Aliy Zirkle leads Copper Basin 300 mushers (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Oh so quietly, Allen Moore is creating a mushin... (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Matt Hall wins speedy Copper Basin 300 (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Mystery Author Reveals Massive Government Consp... (May '16)
|May '16
|Americas
|1
|Weather changes course start for Copper Basin 300 (May '16)
|May '16
|Americas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glennallen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC