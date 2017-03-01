Caribou bag limit for burgeoning Nelc...

Caribou bag limit for burgeoning Nelchina herd doubled

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A bull caribou with freshly shed velvet hanging from its antlers earlier in the season last year. The ballooning size of the Nelchina caribou herd, one of the most accessible to Southcentral and Interior hunters, has prompted the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to double the legal harvest for some hunts in Game Management Unit 13. Just-issued emergency regulations allow some 12,000 of what are termed Tier 1 hunters plus 1,000 community subsistence permit holders to take a second caribou in the remaining month of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glennallen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
News Petit leads Copper Basin (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Aliy Zirkle leads Copper Basin 300 mushers (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Oh so quietly, Allen Moore is creating a mushin... (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Matt Hall wins speedy Copper Basin 300 (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Mystery Author Reveals Massive Government Consp... (May '16) May '16 Americas 1
News Weather changes course start for Copper Basin 300 (May '16) May '16 Americas 1
See all Glennallen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glennallen Forum Now

Glennallen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glennallen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Glennallen, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC