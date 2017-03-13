Battle over remote Alaska road access...

Battle over remote Alaska road access sends ripples all the way to Juneau

A rough road leading to a remote lake near Copper Center is at the center of a potential legal settlement that's inflamed Alaska's battle over public access and Alaska Native lands, and even trickled into a confirmation hearing at the Alaska Capitol. The Alaska Department of Law earlier this month announced final settlement negotiations were proceeding on a 2008 lawsuit filed by Ahtna Inc. that seeks to remove state authority over the Klutina Lake Road.

