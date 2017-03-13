Battle over remote Alaska road access sends ripples all the way to Juneau
A rough road leading to a remote lake near Copper Center is at the center of a potential legal settlement that's inflamed Alaska's battle over public access and Alaska Native lands, and even trickled into a confirmation hearing at the Alaska Capitol. The Alaska Department of Law earlier this month announced final settlement negotiations were proceeding on a 2008 lawsuit filed by Ahtna Inc. that seeks to remove state authority over the Klutina Lake Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Glennallen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|Petit leads Copper Basin (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Aliy Zirkle leads Copper Basin 300 mushers (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Oh so quietly, Allen Moore is creating a mushin... (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Matt Hall wins speedy Copper Basin 300 (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Mystery Author Reveals Massive Government Consp... (May '16)
|May '16
|Americas
|1
|Weather changes course start for Copper Basin 300 (May '16)
|May '16
|Americas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glennallen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC