Musher Nicolas Petit of Girdwood, Ala...

Musher Nicolas Petit of Girdwood, Alaska on March 3, 2016.

Jan 15, 2017 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

As mushers in the Copper Basin 300 sled dog race headed into the home stretch Sunday night, Nicholas Petit of Girdwood and Ryne Olson of Two Rivers battled for the lead after forging a gap over the rest of the 38-racer field. The 28-year-old Olson reached the Tolsona checkpoint first, pulling in at 4:39 p.m. Sunday.

