Can another hot 20-something musher, ...

Can another hot 20-something musher, Matt Hall, repeat at Copper Basin 300?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Is yet another 20-something poised to join the clan of young toughs who appear to have seized control of the biggest sled dog races in Alaska? Most prominent, of course, is Dallas Seavey, 29, the four-time Iditarod champion who's won three consecutive races to Nome. Bethel's Peter Kaiser, 28, is the two-time defending champion of the world's richest middle-distance race, the Kuskokwim 300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glennallen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
News Petit leads Copper Basin (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Aliy Zirkle leads Copper Basin 300 mushers (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Oh so quietly, Allen Moore is creating a mushin... (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Matt Hall wins speedy Copper Basin 300 (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Mystery Author Reveals Massive Government Consp... (May '16) May '16 Americas 1
News Weather changes course start for Copper Basin 300 (May '16) May '16 Americas 1
See all Glennallen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glennallen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Valdez Cordova County was issued at January 12 at 3:20PM AKST

Glennallen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glennallen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Glennallen, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,860,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC