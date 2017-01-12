Can another hot 20-something musher, Matt Hall, repeat at Copper Basin 300?
Is yet another 20-something poised to join the clan of young toughs who appear to have seized control of the biggest sled dog races in Alaska? Most prominent, of course, is Dallas Seavey, 29, the four-time Iditarod champion who's won three consecutive races to Nome. Bethel's Peter Kaiser, 28, is the two-time defending champion of the world's richest middle-distance race, the Kuskokwim 300.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Glennallen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|Petit leads Copper Basin (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Aliy Zirkle leads Copper Basin 300 mushers (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Oh so quietly, Allen Moore is creating a mushin... (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Matt Hall wins speedy Copper Basin 300 (May '16)
|May '16
|mush
|1
|Mystery Author Reveals Massive Government Consp... (May '16)
|May '16
|Americas
|1
|Weather changes course start for Copper Basin 300 (May '16)
|May '16
|Americas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glennallen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC