Woman struck by vehicle and killed on Glenn Highway near Glennallen

A Copper Center woman who lost an item from her vehicle on the Glenn Highway near Glennallen early Friday was fatally struck by another vehicle, Alaska State Troopers said. Troopers received word at about 2:15 a.m. of the collision at Mile 178 of the Glenn that killed Susan Voyles, 54, according to a trooper dispatch.

