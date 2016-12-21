Ahtna completes its Tolsona well, plans flow tests for potential gas
On Dec. 5 Ahtna Inc. completed the drilling of its Tolsona No. 1 gas exploration well 11.5 miles west of the town of Glennallen, the Alaska Native regional corporation for the Copper River region has announced.
