Ahtna completes its Tolsona well, pla...

Ahtna completes its Tolsona well, plans flow tests for potential gas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Petroleum News

On Dec. 5 Ahtna Inc. completed the drilling of its Tolsona No. 1 gas exploration well 11.5 miles west of the town of Glennallen, the Alaska Native regional corporation for the Copper River region has announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glennallen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
News Petit leads Copper Basin (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Aliy Zirkle leads Copper Basin 300 mushers (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Oh so quietly, Allen Moore is creating a mushin... (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Matt Hall wins speedy Copper Basin 300 (May '16) May '16 mush 1
News Mystery Author Reveals Massive Government Consp... (May '16) May '16 Americas 1
News Weather changes course start for Copper Basin 300 (May '16) May '16 Americas 1
See all Glennallen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glennallen Forum Now

Glennallen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glennallen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Glennallen, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,240 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,811

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC