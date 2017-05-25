Traffic Advisory - Semi fire, I-65 SB...

Traffic Advisory - Semi fire, I-65 SB Mile Marker 88, Hardin Co.

Monday May 8 Read more: Columbia Magazine

Semi fire, I-65 SB Mile Marker 88, Hardin Co. - Southbound I-65 is blocked due to a commercial vehicle fire between Exits 91 and 86 .

